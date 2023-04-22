4 New Hallmark Movies That Will Make Your May Amazing

Fresh off revealing all the films you can expect to see on Hallmark in April, Hallmark has announced the four new films you'll be able to catch in May too, all of which will be of interest to Hallmark fans — and maybe some of you who have never seen a Hallmark film at all. Per ET Online, Hallmark is releasing two new films in the musical and romantic genres, and two others that are billed as part of their "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" series, with one from each respective category airing the weekends of May 13 and May 20 at 7 p.m. EST. Fans of the 90s will be thrilled to see Tamera Mowry-Housley of "Sister, Sister" fame and "Full House" alumna Jodi Sweetin starring in two of these films, with Sweetin bringing to life the titular Jane DaSilva character from the popular Jane Da Silva mystery novel series, written by K.K. Beck.

Between these four films, certainly there's something for everyone — watch them with friends, the whole family, or kick your friends and family out so you can watch by yourself for a relaxing night in.