4 New Hallmark Movies That Will Make Your May Amazing
Fresh off revealing all the films you can expect to see on Hallmark in April, Hallmark has announced the four new films you'll be able to catch in May too, all of which will be of interest to Hallmark fans — and maybe some of you who have never seen a Hallmark film at all. Per ET Online, Hallmark is releasing two new films in the musical and romantic genres, and two others that are billed as part of their "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" series, with one from each respective category airing the weekends of May 13 and May 20 at 7 p.m. EST. Fans of the 90s will be thrilled to see Tamera Mowry-Housley of "Sister, Sister" fame and "Full House" alumna Jodi Sweetin starring in two of these films, with Sweetin bringing to life the titular Jane DaSilva character from the popular Jane Da Silva mystery novel series, written by K.K. Beck.
Between these four films, certainly there's something for everyone — watch them with friends, the whole family, or kick your friends and family out so you can watch by yourself for a relaxing night in.
Tamera Mowry-Housley makes musical debut in Dream Moms
Fans of Mowry-Housley already know the actress is talented, but did you know she can sing? Mowry-Housley is set to star in the musical "Dream Moms", to be released on Saturday, May 13, which finds Mowry-Housley portraying Danielle, a once off-Broadway actress who abandons her dreams. Many years later, married and with children, Danielle's brother RJ (Andrew J. Hampton) connects Danielle with Claire (Chelsea Hobbs), a single mother who left her dreams of becoming a dancer behind. Together with RJ, Danielle and Claire work together to enter a dance contest and try to recapture the dreams they'd long since abandoned.
"On Mother's Day weekend, we are excited to bring our viewers a movie celebrating moms and the overwhelmingly important role they play in their family's lives," Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Development at Hallmark Media, told ET Online. "We hope people will be inspired by seeing the magic that can happen when you have the courage and support to follow your dreams."
A rugged romance in Zion National Park
Outdoors lovers, rejoice: Hallmark is bringing you another romance story set in one of our nation's beloved national parks. Hallmark regular Cindy Busby stars as Lauren, an assistant curator, who meets Adam (David Gridley) and seeks his help in proving that a set of vases in question are of the Pueblo Nation that he belongs to. Hallmark films set in national parks are familiar territory to Busby, who previously starred in "Marry Me in Yosemite." The actress also is a Hallmark staple thanks to the many seasons she spent playing Ashley on the Hallmark TV show "Heartland."
Fans of Busby should know that the feeling is mutual. When asked by Parade why Busby has become a Hallmark mainstay, her answer was simple: "The Hallmark fans! They're the best and so supportive of my work. As long as they keep asking for more, I'll be there!" So, fans, if you want more Busby, be sure to keep asking. And in the meantime, "Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance" premieres Saturday, May 20.
Jodie Sweetin brings to life an already beloved character
When Candace Cameron Bure announced the real reason she was departing the Hallmark channel, fans were disappointed that it might mean an end to the popular Aurora Teagarden series in which she starred. But a few weeks ago, Deadline announced that Aurora Teagarden would be back, this time with a prequel, "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New," starring Skyler Samuels.
And for the mystery fans out there, there's even more good news: Jodie Sweetin will star in "A Jane Da Silva Mystery: Case of the Broken Song," premiering Sunday, May 14. When Da Silva inherits her family's non-profit detective agency, it's up to her to uncover the role a multi-level marketing agency played in the death of a mother. Sweetin first revealed the role in an Instagram Live on March 2, sharing that she had been in Toronto throughout February to shoot the mystery movie. Also starring Paris Jefferson as Jane's Aunt Sadie and Stephen Huszar as Detective John Cameron, it seems as though there's a chance there could be plenty of Jane Da Silva movies on the way.
A new Hannah Swensen Mystery for May
Speaking of mysteries, May will also see the return of Hannah Swensen, another character brought to life from books, this time written by author Joanna Fluke. Actors Alison Sweeney (Hannah Swensen) and Cameron Mathison (Detective Mike Kingston) are teaming up once again for "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," and this time Hannah is determined to solve a new mystery after the discovery of a skeleton reveals something is amiss about a fellow Lake Eden resident.
"The fans of Hannah Swensen are incredible and we are so excited to make more mysteries to share with them. Plus, working together again with Cam and Barbara is so much fun," Sweeney told ET Online. For his part, Mathison took to Instagram on March 16 to write, "It's a wrap!! The 7th Hannah Swenson Mystery is coming to @hallmarkmovie soooon! Murder, mystery, romance, intrigue and comedy all wrapped into one fantastic story. So happy to be back working with the amazing @alisweeney! I love working on these movies ... AND it's one of the most requested and asked about projects I've ever done. So pretty thrilled to be back at it." Be sure to check out the trouble Hannah Swensen gets herself into on Sunday, May 21.