The Young And The Restless Icon Victoria Rowell Reflects On What Drucilla Meant To Her And Fans
Drucila Winters was undoubtedly one of the most legendary and memorable characters throughout the five-decade history of "The Young and the Restless." Played by Victoria Rowell, Drucila was one half of a beloved super couple alongside Neil Winters, played by the late Kristoff St. John. Dru and Neil broke barriers for Black representation on daytime television, ushering in a new wave of talent that also included Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore) and Olivia Winters (Tonya Williams).
The Winters family expanded throughout the years, eventually adding a daughter, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), and an adopted son, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). However, shortly after Devon's adoption, Drucila's character was presumed dead after falling off of a cliff, effectively writing Rowell out of the show. Rowell ultimately sued the network and the show after her exit, citing racial discrimination and poor treatment by her costars as mitigating factors.
The lawsuit was dropped in 2017, and the ice has slowly melted between CBS and Rowell, with the latter appearing in Neil's memorial episode following St. John's passing. After the tribute episode for St. John, Rowell didn't make another "Y&R"-related appearance until the recent 50th-anniversary celebration. Rowell encapsulated her feelings about being included in the occasion, offering some positive words in the direction of the network and studio. Her gushing post is a sign that the tension between the parties has thawed enough to reignite her memory for fans of the soap.
Rowell thanked everyone who believed in her character
Drucila Winters may have been written off of "The Young and the Restless" in 2007, but the memory of her character is alive and well. After being included in the 50th-anniversary celebration for the daytime drama, she took to Instagram to reflect on her legendary run with the series. She wrote, "I'm CELEBRATING all the PEOPLE who embraced Drucilla and told me my character was more than aspirational, she was REAL, meant something deeper to them, their Grandmother, Mother, Father, some migrating folks who learned English watching."
Further in her statement, Rowell remarked, "I made you laugh & cry, but Dru inspired the impossible & reflected the underdog, the underrepresented. Getting to the center of anything means hard work, but WE did it together! THANK YOU" and tagged CBS, Sony Pictures, Paramount+, and "The Young and the Restless" in the post. Rowell's inclusion in the anniversary festivities was another sign of tensions finally easing between her and the network. Rowell's return to CBS after 15 years recently took place when the actress landed a recurring role in a new program, "Good Sam." Sadly, the series was canceled after one season, but her involvement indicates the door is open for further opportunities with the network.
Drucila's character has also been mentioned more frequently as of late on "Y&R," especially with the ongoing lawsuit between her children, Devon Hamilton and Lily Winters. She was also discussed by numerous characters on the official 50th-anniversary episode — a rarity in previous years after her exit — leaving fans wondering if the character's return might be imminent.