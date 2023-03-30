The Young And The Restless Icon Victoria Rowell Reflects On What Drucilla Meant To Her And Fans

Drucila Winters was undoubtedly one of the most legendary and memorable characters throughout the five-decade history of "The Young and the Restless." Played by Victoria Rowell, Drucila was one half of a beloved super couple alongside Neil Winters, played by the late Kristoff St. John. Dru and Neil broke barriers for Black representation on daytime television, ushering in a new wave of talent that also included Malcolm Winters (Shemar Moore) and Olivia Winters (Tonya Williams).

The Winters family expanded throughout the years, eventually adding a daughter, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), and an adopted son, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). However, shortly after Devon's adoption, Drucila's character was presumed dead after falling off of a cliff, effectively writing Rowell out of the show. Rowell ultimately sued the network and the show after her exit, citing racial discrimination and poor treatment by her costars as mitigating factors.

The lawsuit was dropped in 2017, and the ice has slowly melted between CBS and Rowell, with the latter appearing in Neil's memorial episode following St. John's passing. After the tribute episode for St. John, Rowell didn't make another "Y&R"-related appearance until the recent 50th-anniversary celebration. Rowell encapsulated her feelings about being included in the occasion, offering some positive words in the direction of the network and studio. Her gushing post is a sign that the tension between the parties has thawed enough to reignite her memory for fans of the soap.