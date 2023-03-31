Royal Expert Says Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown Choice Has More Meaning Than Meets The Eye

As May 6th fast approaches, royals will have to follow plenty of rules at King Charles' coronation. Amidst rumors that Queen Camilla might buck coronation tradition in various ways, she's recently made a decision that seems simple but actually bears quite a bit of significance and meaning.

The coronation, of course, will be one of King Charles III's most important days, as his reign as king will officially begin. But, this day will have just as much weight for Queen Consort Camilla, who has had plenty to endure over the course of decades to get to be by Charles' side and take over as queen consort. The title chosen for Netflix's royal drama series, "The Crown," says it all regarding just how important a certain accessory is to the royal family. As a result, Camilla had a massive and historic decision to make when it came time to select her coronation day crown.

She has officially made her choice and committed to a coronation crown. And, as we expected, with any crown she could choose, her selection is making waves. The crown in question has some serious symbolic implications that Camila surely took into consideration when taking her pick. According to one royal expert, there are two "real messages" behind the queen consort's decision, and they have something to tell us about the reign ahead (via Express).