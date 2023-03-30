Queen Camilla Might Buck Coronation Tradition For Prince William's Sake

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be taking part in the ancient tradition of a formal coronation on May 6, 2023. While many of the centuries-old traditions involved with the coronation of the British monarch will still be employed, there are some aspects that the royal family has decided would no longer be in good taste, considering how times have changed.

For instance, Camilla has decided she won't be wearing the crown featuring the infamous Koh-i-Noor diamond, as it has long been a symbol of British colonialism and would have been likely to spark controversy if worn by The Queen Consort on the day of her coronation (via Express). Instead, Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary's crown, which has been adjusted to Camilla's specifications. She chose to modify an existing crown rather than having a new one made in order to align with King Charles' environmentalist values.

Along these same lines, Camilla is being mindful of another modern value by choosing not to take part in a coronation tradition that has lasted since 1685.