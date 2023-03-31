General Hospital Star Maurice Benard's Unexpected Emotional Reunion On Tamron Hall

Shortly after landing the part of Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital," actor Maurice Benard almost quit because he felt his bipolar disorder was getting in the way. Fortunately, then-producer Shelly Curtis was able to help him through things, and 30 years later he's still at the top of his game as the mobster with a heart of gold. In 1990, Benard married the love of his life, Paula Smith, and they had three children: Joshua, Cassidy, and Cailey. The couple also adopted Paula's half-sister Heather when she was 15 years old after Paula's mother died in 2008. A proud family man, Benard often shares family moments — such as when he posted a picture of himself and his kids on Facebook.

Heather joined Benard for an episode of his YouTube show, "State of Mind," in which he openly discusses having bipolar disorder. In the episode, Heather was herself very open about how Benard and Paula's home was far more stable than her own. She always enjoyed spending time with the other three children. Heather also explained that while drugs and alcohol were prevalent in her birth-mother's house, she credited her adoptive mom Paula for keeping her away from that life, stating, "Because I had Mom, I had a good example."

Benard's love for his children is strong, and he recently had a touching surprise bestowed upon him by talk show host Tamron Hall.