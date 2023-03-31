Days Of Our Lives' Victoria Grace Dissects Wendy's Complicated Love Life

Victoria Grace may be one of the newest citizens of Salem, but she has been shaking things up as Wendy Shin, and fans have loved every minute of it. Wendy was first introduced to "Days of Our Lives" viewers during the second season of the soap opera's spin-off series, "Beyond Salem." She was revealed to be the younger sister of Gabi DiMera's fiance, Li Shin. Wendy proved to be a tech genius as she crossed paths with Steve Johnson's two sons, Tripp and Joey, in Seattle. Wendy helped the two young men not only find their missing father but discover that her brother Li — the head of DiMera Enterprises — would unveil one of the coveted three prisms during a huge party in Hong Kong.

The trio's epic adventure caused them to have fond feelings for each other, and both Tripp and Joey showed serious interest in a romantic relationship with Wendy. However, although Wendy liked both brothers, she refused to date either for fear of causing malice in their relationship. Months later, Wendy showed up in Salem to reconnect with Li, and of course, she found herself meeting up with Tripp and Joey again.

Of course, she also got involved in some serious drama as well. Wendy's love for her brother pushed her to hide secrets from his soon-to-be wife, Gabi, which blew up in her face when Gabi found out that Li was responsible for keeping her one true love, Stefan DiMera, out of her life.