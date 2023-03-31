How Melania Trump Reportedly Feels About Donald's Legal Troubles

In late March 2023, former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan Grand Jury over allegations related to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. This was Donald's effort to keep their extramarital affair out of the news during his 2016 presidential run. Donald is facing over 30 counts of business fraud, marking the first time a former president has come up against criminal charges.

Donald has been married to Melania Trump, formerly Melania Knauss, since 2005. He first met the Slovenian model in 1998, and the pair began dating in 1999. However, the affair between Donald and Daniels allegedly transpired in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

This was not long after Melania gave birth to her and Donald's only child, Barron Trump. Daniels reportedly accepted $130,000 in 2016 from Donald's lawyer, Michael Cohen. In 2018, Daniels told CBS' 60 Minutes that she did so out of safety concerns for herself and her daughter. Donald has denied the affair but did admit to paying the money. As this was during his presidential campaign and he recorded the payment as legal expenses, it's seen as a violation of campaign finance and other laws, thus, bringing forth his indictment and possible arrest. With that said, Donald's family, including his wife, Melania, have not made any public statements regarding his legal woes.