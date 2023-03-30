How Is Melania Trump Spending Her Post-White House Time?

Being the first lady of the United States is a unique experience. It's one of the few jobs a woman doesn't apply for — if your husband is elected president, you're in — and it comes with responsibilities that may be new to the holder. For four years, Melania Trump took on the role as best she could, considering her lack of political experience. She was more successful in some areas than others. Her years mingling with A-listers made her a natural at hosting state dinners, and her official platform, BE BEST, struck a chord with fans who approved of her passion for children's well-being. Still, the first lady had her slip-ups, such as her rather un-festive White House Christmas decorations, or the time Melania wore her controversial "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket on a trip to visit Mexican migrant children. She was also a less vocal presence than her predecessors; according to CNN, Melania gave only a handful of TV interviews during President Trump's administration, and never spoke to magazines or newspapers.

While the former president was, shall we say, less than pleased with the certified results of the 2020 election, Melania seemed relieved to be a private citizen again. Immediately following President Biden's inauguration, the Trumps moved back to their primary residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where their son, Barron, attends an exclusive high school. What is Melania Trump's life like now? Pretty much what you'd expect — and she likes it that way.