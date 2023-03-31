How Donald And Melania Trump's Relationship Has Changed Since Leaving The White House

While the relationship between the former president and first lady has always been a bit of a mystery, it's natural to want to know a bit more about Melania and Donald Trump's marriage. Folks are especially interested considering the fact that Trump is a presidential hopeful once again. While some might argue that the public has never known much about Donald Trump's third wife, Melania has been even more absent from the public eye since the pair left the White House in 2021.

Trump has returned to the spotlight as a result of his recent indictment for falsifying business records in the alleged coverup of his relationship with Stormy Daniels. This is likely sparking even more questions about the presidential hopeful's relationship with his wife of nearly 20 years, considering the fact that the pair made a surprising appearance at Mar-a-Lago on March 30, the day of his indictment. For obvious reasons, it's important for Melania to show the public that she's supporting her husband during this difficult time, especially considering that the charges against Trump are related to his alleged affair.

Of course, the Trumps' ability to smile and wave for the cameras in light of some pretty damning events isn't necessarily indicative of the state of their marriage. Yet, it's clear that Melania intends to stand by her man as he faces legal trouble and yet another fight for the presidency. But, what exactly has been going on between the two in the interim?