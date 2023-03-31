Shemar Moore Set To Make Big Return To The Young And The Restless In May
Shemar Moore has cemented himself as a genuine television star with successful primetime roles in "S.W.A.T." and "Criminal Minds." However, daytime television fans best know Moore from his award-winning role as Malcolm Winters on "The Young and the Restless." Malcolm arrived on the scene in Genoa City in 1994 as the brother of businessman Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John).
Moore departed the soap in 2005 to assume the role of Derek Morgan on "Criminal Minds," but in the eleven years he starred on "Y&R," he made an impact. During Moore's time on the show, one of the most salacious storylines involved a paternity scandal where he was revealed as the biological father of Neil's daughter, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Since leaving the show, Moore has only made a handful of appearances as Malcolm, although the character itself was temporarily recast by "Family Matters" alum Darius McCrary.
Following the death of St. John, Moore returned to the soap for the tribute episodes for both the character on screen and the actor behind the role. Even though Malcolm's been mentioned since then, he hasn't made any additional visits to town, but that's about to change. With the Winters family recently devolving into chaos and conflict, Malcolm (and Moore) fans are getting a fun surprise this May.
Moore is returning for scenes with on screen family members
The chaos experienced by the Winters family in recent episodes of "The Young and the Restless" might be coming to an end because of an upcoming return. As part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the soap, Shemar Moore is reprising his role as Malcolm Winters for scenes airing this May. According to Deadline, Moore is making his grand return to Genoa City for scenes with Malcolm's daughter, Lily Winters, and nephew Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Malcolm is also expected to share scenes with his nephew, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) as well.
The Winters family has been in total disarray since Nate confessed to working against Lily and Devon to give company secrets to a rival business. With Nate on the outs from the rest of the family, Devon, and Lily also found to conflict with each other. After too many leaks within the company walls, Devon wanted to buy back his portion of the merged business, but Lily was vehemently against the idea. The tension boiled over in arbitration after Devon sued Lily and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton). However, they finally squashed their issues during the bicentennial of the town.
Not only could Malcolm help further ease the tension between the family members, but he can make a stop at the Atheltic Club to witness the new Neil Winters Jazz Lounge in person. The lounge was revealed as part of the anniversary episodes.