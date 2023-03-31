Shemar Moore Set To Make Big Return To The Young And The Restless In May

Shemar Moore has cemented himself as a genuine television star with successful primetime roles in "S.W.A.T." and "Criminal Minds." However, daytime television fans best know Moore from his award-winning role as Malcolm Winters on "The Young and the Restless." Malcolm arrived on the scene in Genoa City in 1994 as the brother of businessman Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John).

Moore departed the soap in 2005 to assume the role of Derek Morgan on "Criminal Minds," but in the eleven years he starred on "Y&R," he made an impact. During Moore's time on the show, one of the most salacious storylines involved a paternity scandal where he was revealed as the biological father of Neil's daughter, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Since leaving the show, Moore has only made a handful of appearances as Malcolm, although the character itself was temporarily recast by "Family Matters" alum Darius McCrary.

Following the death of St. John, Moore returned to the soap for the tribute episodes for both the character on screen and the actor behind the role. Even though Malcolm's been mentioned since then, he hasn't made any additional visits to town, but that's about to change. With the Winters family recently devolving into chaos and conflict, Malcolm (and Moore) fans are getting a fun surprise this May.