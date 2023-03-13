What You Need To Know About The Young And The Restless' 50th Anniversary Celebration Special

"The Young and the Restless" producers officially put out a press release recently describing the amazing celebration coming up for the show's milestone 50th anniversary. CBS will air a special on Monday, March 27 at 8pm ET/PT entitled, "The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration, an Entertainment Tonight Special." The show will be hosted by ET's Nischelle Turner and will also be available to stream on the network's video and on-demand service, Paramount +.

The special will include interviews with "Y&R" actors past and present, and fans will be pleased that ET is also adding some never-before-seen footage from its vaults. The special will also dive deep into the history of "Y&R," including a look at feuds, romances, weddings, the many times the show has been groundbreaking. There will also be tributes to cast members that have died recently including Jeanne Cooper (Katherine Chancellor) and Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters) that's sure to have fans in tears. Rounding out the special will be a tour of the "Y&R" studio, as well as spotlighting the show's gigantic wardrobe for its characters. The celebration hits the ground running on Wednesday, March 22, when fan favorites Michael Damian, Barbara Crampton, and several others will return on-screen.

We continue to be excited by all the amazing news, and can't wait for more!