The Time Hallmark Star Alison Sweeney Appeared On An Episode Of Friends

Alison Sweeney has been working in the entertainment business for decades. The actor got her start when she was cast in a holiday commercial for Kodak. She then went on to play roles on well-known TV shows such as "St. Elsewhere," Webster," "Tales from the Darkside," and more. Throughout the course of her career, Sweeney has also appeared in several films for the Hallmark Channel, like the "Murder, She Baked" series, "Love on the Air," "Christmas at Holly Lodge," "Good Morning Christmas," and "The Wedding Veil" series among others. She also previously hosted "The Biggest Loser."

Of course, her most unforgettable role is that of the bad girl with a heart of gold Sami Brady on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives." Sweeney joined the cast of the sudser in 1993, playing the daughter of fan-favorite characters Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). During her decades-long run on the show, Sami was involved in tons of drama which included baby-swapping, kidnapping, and murder. She was also nearly executed for a crime that she didn't commit.

Sami's love life was always in the spotlight as well, as she has loved many men such as EJ DiMera (James Scott, Dan Feuerriegel), Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Austin Reed (Austin Peck), Brandon Walker (Matt Cedeno), and others, were always central to the Salem storyline. In addition, the soap star also made a memorable appearance on the hit TV series "Friends."