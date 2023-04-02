Shania Twain's 2023 CMT Awards Look Is A Relatable Fashion Mistake

"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" crooner Shania Twain is a certified legend in the country world, and she's had some pretty iconic fashion moments. Who could forget her worst-dressed 2023 Grammys look complete with a polka-dotted suit, matching hat, and a bright red wig — or her sequined minidress and white boots when she took the stage with Harry Styles at Coachella in 2022? Given her decades-long history of taking fashion risks, it's no surprise that Twain showed up to the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet in a fairly bold ensemble. This year, the singer opted for a sheer red and black gown with lower hip cutouts, a high slit, and a train that caused her a bit of trouble.

Of course, fashion risks are necessary sometimes because they can lead to exciting innovation and new trends. After all, there were plenty of beautiful head-turning looks at the CMT Awards last year. However, they don't always quite pay off, and this award show was one of those moments for the country queen. Celebrities really are just like us; this mistake is totally relatable.