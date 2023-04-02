Shania Twain's 2023 CMT Awards Look Is A Relatable Fashion Mistake
"Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" crooner Shania Twain is a certified legend in the country world, and she's had some pretty iconic fashion moments. Who could forget her worst-dressed 2023 Grammys look complete with a polka-dotted suit, matching hat, and a bright red wig — or her sequined minidress and white boots when she took the stage with Harry Styles at Coachella in 2022? Given her decades-long history of taking fashion risks, it's no surprise that Twain showed up to the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet in a fairly bold ensemble. This year, the singer opted for a sheer red and black gown with lower hip cutouts, a high slit, and a train that caused her a bit of trouble.
Of course, fashion risks are necessary sometimes because they can lead to exciting innovation and new trends. After all, there were plenty of beautiful head-turning looks at the CMT Awards last year. However, they don't always quite pay off, and this award show was one of those moments for the country queen. Celebrities really are just like us; this mistake is totally relatable.
Shania's CMT Awards dress was a little too long
It happens to the best of us — you choose a gorgeous, elegant, lengthy dress and feel like a princess . . . until you can't stop stumbling over it during your special event. To Shania Twain's credit, the gown itself was stunning. The only problem with the look was the very bottom: The pairing of the singer's train and her shiny, black platform heels caused her to struggle and almost trip while she posed on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the beloved artist still managed to flash her award-winning smile and strike some model poses.
If you ever suspect this might be an issue for one of your own outfits, try walking around in your dress or skirt and shoe combination for a few minutes beforehand. A too-long dress or skirt might look pretty when you're standing still and gazing in the mirror, but don't be fooled . . . it's not worth it for several hours when you're trying to feel confident. Make sure to nail the height of your outfit and shoes so you don't run into this classic issue!