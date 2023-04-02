Cutouts And Slits Brought The Heat To The 2023 CMT Music Awards (Here Are The Spiciest Looks)

Watching stars hit awards show red carpets isn't just a great way to see amazing fashion; it's also a great way to see where the trend cycles are headed. The 2023 CMT Music Awards were indeed no exception to this. In fact, there's one trend, in particular, that country stars were eager to sport for this award show. If you saw this year's red carpet looks, chances are you noticed plenty of cutouts and deep slits.

We all know there are many ways to take part in the cutout trend, but the stars at the 2023 CMT Music Awards were eager to experiment with new places to show a little skin. From Megan Thee Stallion's bold exposed hip to LeAnn Rimes' super plunging neckline, these daringly creative cutouts and leg slits are making us want to get our summer wardrobes ready to show a little extra skin.