All The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2023 CMT Music Awards

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are one of country music's biggest events. The ceremony is packed with every musician who's ever donned cowboy boots, slung a guitar around their neck, and sung about love, heartbreak, cheating, beer, whiskey, trucks, the great outdoors, and the joys of simple living. These awards are different from most because they're voted on by fans, rather than industry insiders, and honorees are particularly grateful to be recognized by the folks who do the listening.

While this year's red carpet featured some stunning gowns and suits, such as Megan Thee Stallion's standout cobalt cut-out gown and Jenna Paulette's copper pantsuit, there were plenty of relatable fashion mistakes at the CMT Awards. Some ensembles were too glitzy, and some weren't glitzy enough. Some featured odd detailing, and others were simply unflattering. These are some of the memorable misses from one of country's biggest nights. Now, why doesn't someone write a country song about an embarrassing awards-show fashion faux pas?