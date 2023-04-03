Prince Harry Reportedly Had One More Stay At Frogmore Cottage After Eviction

Gifted by the late Queen Elizabeth as a wedding present in 2018, Frogmore Cottage remained in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's possession until March 2023, when it was reported King Charles had ordered Harry and Meghan to vacate the royal residence. Harry and Meghan then addressed the rumor themselves, confirming that they would be leaving Frogmore Cottage permanently. This evacuation order was thought to potentially be part of the aftermath of Harry's book "Spare," which contained several startling revelations and definitely would not have improved his relationship with the royal family.

The property underwent significant renovations during Harry and Meghan's time there, with the work costing £2.4 million overall (almost $3 million.) When the pair officially left the royal family in 2020, a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan would pay back the entire cost of renovations, previously funded by British taxpayers. Though the Duke and Duchess currently reside in Los Angeles, Harry returned to the UK on March 31 as part of his court case against the Daily Mail– and where he stayed during his visit may surprise you.