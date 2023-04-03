The Young And The Restless Fans Debate Whether Phyllis Is Really Dead

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has inadvertently done her best to alienate her children on "The Young and the Restless." She interfered not only in the marriage of her son, Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadeo), but also the gaming platform that he's been developing for Chancellor-Winters. Her refusal to listen to anyone's advice on anything caused Daniel to fire her from her publicity job on his project. Her daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) has also been fed up with her mom's antics.

Phyllis has also had a long-standing feud with Diane Jenkins over the affections of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). With some help, Diane pretended to be dead for 10 years, and when she returned, Phyllis was extremely unhappy. So much so that she contacted Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) — a criminal that Diane had worked with during her decade away — telling him where to find Diane. In doing so, Phyllis unwittingly brought danger not only to Diane, but several other people in Genoa City.

At a recent gala event, Phyllis went on a rant about Diane and then collapsed. EMTs took her to the hospital, and afterward, Stark revealed the shocking news that the two had been married for a few days. Later, Detective Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd) showed up with terrible news that Phyllis' ambulance crashed and exploded, horrifying her friends and family.