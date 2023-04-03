Hunter King's Boyfriend Slams Cosmetic Procedure Rumors About The Young And The Restless Star

Hunter King was a staple on the hit soap opera, "The Young and the Reckless" from 2012 to 2022. She wowed fans and critics alike, landing a handful of Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Younger Actress category, winning in 2014 and 2015.

While she was a star on daytime TV, she chose to leave the show in 2022. Her character, Summer was taken over by another actor, as King put expanding her career on The Hallmark Channel at the forefront of her professional life. She signed a multi-movie contract with the company in 2022.

Aside from her work as an actress, King keeps fans updated on her personal life through Instagram posts. She has shared a few photos with her new boyfriend, Andy McNeil, who works for an agency called Filmless. While it's unclear when the pair began dating, McNeil made it Instagram official with a post from Disneyland in July 2022. Now, he's taken to Instagram again to gush about King, but this time, he's defending her from fans who assumed she had a cosmetic procedure done.