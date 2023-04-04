Hallmark's Hunter King Claps Back At Instagram Critics' Comments On Her Appearance

The internet can be a pretty hostile place, and comment sections are seldom particularly civil. We all know this deep down, but Hallmark Channel leading lady and "The Young and the Restless" alum, Hunter King, just got to experience this universal truth firsthand, and she is not happy about it.

Lip injections and other facial fillers have certainly been gaining popularity as of late for famous folks and non-celebrities alike. Sometimes it feels as though every young star is getting a syringe of something injected somewhere, making the pressures to meet ever-changing beauty standards even more intense than they already were. Even so, this doesn't mean that bullying anyone who looks like they may have gone under the needle is the answer to folks' concerns.

On Sunday, April 2nd, "Life in Pieces" actor Hunter King shared a photo on Instagram that caused quite a stir. While the image was just a simple selfie of King in an oversized t-shirt with the caption, "Tried the white eyeliner hack... still look tired," folks couldn't help but take note of the star's lips, and as we've come to expect from the wild west of the world wide web, they weren't afraid to share their thoughts in the comment section.