Will General Hospital's Carly And Sonny Reunite? Let Maurice Benard Tell You

Trying to keep track of how many times Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) have been married on "General Hospital" is no easy task. At times volatile, and others loving, their on-again-off-again relationship goes all the way back to the year 2000. The two keep finding their way back to each other and share a deep love for their seven collective children. Sonny is a mobster who has tried to keep the peace in Port Charles and protect his loved ones for nearly three decades.

Carly, meanwhile, has always accepted this. In fact, when Sonny was presumed dead, Carly stepped up and ran the organization to protect his territory. Sonny was really alive, but because of an accident, he'd fallen into the Port Charles River and was washed away to Nixon Falls, Pennsylvania, where he suffered from a bout of amnesia. During his time in the quaint town, Sonny fell in love with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) who kept his existence there a secret.

Sonny would eventually regain his memories and return home, and he couldn't deny that he still had feelings for Nina. This caused him and Carly to once again split up, seemingly permanently. While some "General Hospital" fans want Carly and Sonny to be done for good, others continue to hold out hope for an eventual reunion of the beloved couple. However, Benard may have inadvertently given away a secret about whether the two will find their way back to each other someday.