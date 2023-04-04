Are The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Ready For A Katie And Bill Redux?

Long-time rivals Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) set aside their differences and worked with the FBI to once and for all put a stop to Sheila Carter's reign of terror on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Sheila previously shot her son Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and his wife Steffy Forrester, leaving them for dead. The couple survived, and most people in town believed their testimony would be enough to put Sheila away. However, Bill and Ridge understood that because it was only attempted murder, the villainess would be released after a time. So they concocted a scheme in which Bill – who had been rejected by Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) — pretended to be despondent and connected with Sheila in an attempt to get her to open up and confess about several murders she'd perpetrated.

In order for the plan to work, Bill had to push away everyone in his life by entering into a controversial romance with Sheila. Ridge stayed in a secret room with an FBI agent monitoring the activities in Bill's house via hidden video cameras.

The plan worked and Bill and Ridge gathered everyone to let them know his supposed love for Sheila was just a ruse to trap her. Everyone was surprised by the reveal, and Katie wasted no time in getting Bill alone and kissing him passionately — despite the fact that she's already romantically entangled with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).