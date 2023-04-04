Bo And Hope's Latest Days Of Our Lives Stint Is Almost Over - For Now

"Days of Our Lives" fans were thrilled when they learned that actors Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso were returning to the Peacock soap opera to reprise their roles as iconic super couple Bo and Hope Brady. The duo had both previously left the sudser but showed up for an epic reunion during the second season of the show's spin-off series "Beyond Salem." During the five-episode run, Bo and Hope were both seen separately, before having an emotional reunion in heaven. Later, it was discovered that Bo had been brought to life when Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) resurrected his cryogenically frozen body in a DiMera lab.

Now, Bo is alive and has already reunited with his sister, Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans). However, he hasn't laid eyes on the love of his life, Hope, just yet. Fans are eagerly awaiting for the couple's earthly reunion, but this week news arrived that Bo and Hope's time on "Days of Our Lives" is going to be very limited, and the couple has already left the soap opera yet again.

Thankfully, it seems that this won't be the last time viewers will see Bo and Hope in Salem.