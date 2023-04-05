Meet Donald Trump's New Rival, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has had many historic firsts as a politician. He was the first-ever president to occupy the Oval Office without any prior political or military experience, and he's also the first president to be impeached twice. But on April 4, 2023, he achieved yet another infamous milestone — Trump is reportedly the first president to ever be indicted with felony charges, and it's all thanks to Alvin Bragg. Bragg is currently serving as Manhattan's District Attorney, and his unique approach to putting Trump behind bars has quickly made him the man of the hour.

The prosecutor charged Trump with over 30 felony counts for allegedly fabricating business records, which stemmed from the property mogul's hush money payment to adult star Stormy Daniels, to prevent her from publicizing their alleged adulterous affair while he was running for office. Rumor has it that the two had a brief tryst just months after Trump's youngest son, Barron, was born, leading to him allegedly paying Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence. While Trump eventually admitted that he paid Daniels off, he remains adamant that no extramarital affair occurred.

Now, Bragg is using the hush money as a jumping-off point to go after the former president. His indictment noted that Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election." And because of this, Bragg just became Trump's latest target.