Trump Is The First President To Be Indicted On Criminal Charges. Here's What Happens Next

The criminal indictment of Donald Trump from the grand jury has not, at the time of writing, been made public. Once it has, Trump will have to make a public court appearance in New York to hear the specific charges from District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, via The New York Times. His surrender is likely to be voluntary, which would mean he'll avoid being publicly detained. Earlier this week, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said that if there was a criminal indictment, Trump, who is currently at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, would surrender. "There won't be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with [the] Secret Service and the Manhattan DA's office," Tacopina told the New York Daily News.

Whether the former president comes in voluntarily or not, he'll be processed, and he will likely be fingerprinted. A publicly-available mugshot is also likely, according to Forbes, though he probably won't be handcuffed or held in custody. Only time will tell whether the criminal charges will result in jail time for the former president.

The grand jury was set to go on a scheduled month-long break starting in early April, and an indictment was expected to come after the break, per CNN. However, it seems the jury heard all they needed for the indictment. There's more legal trouble brewing in Georgia for Trump, and it remains to be seen how the update in the New York case will impact what's happening in Georgia. Either way, it seems very likely that these events will have an impact on Trump's third run for the presidency.