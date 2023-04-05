Why Days Of Our Lives' Aketra Sevillian Didn't Have To Audition To Become Talia

"Days of Our Lives" viewers are currently watching a brand new character make her way in Salem. Actor Aketra Sevillian recently joined the cast of the sudser as Jada Hunter's younger sister, Talia Hunter. Talia showed up in Salem out of the blue and took her sister completely by surprise. While Jada is rocking her job at the Salem Police Department, Talia's story seems to be much different. The young woman came to town hoping to get a job at Chanel DuPree's bakery. Once hired, it was revealed that Talia actually followed in the footsteps of her late father, Marcus Hunter, and became a doctor. However, she stepped away from her medical career when she moved to Salem.

Talia's story is still a mystery to fans at the moment, as not much has been revealed about the character. However, soap opera viewers know that most new characters are usually hiding some sort of secret that eventually comes out and causes chaos for those around them.

While fans are interested to see what the future holds for Talia, many have also been loving Sevillian in the role. It seems that producers also loved the actor, as she reveals she never even auditioned for the role of Talia.