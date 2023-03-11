Everything You Need To Know About Days Of Our Lives' Newest Character, Talia

"Days of Our Lives'" newest actor, Aketra Sevillian, may be a newcomer to the soap opera world, but she's been seen in multiple projects in the past. The actor has appeared in television shows such as "The Sex Lives of College Girls," "Millennials," "Grand Crew," and "Grown-ish" in the past. According to Soap Hub, Sevillian also has a very sporty background. She reportedly fell in love with the game of basketball at an early age and helped her Michigan high school team win a state championship. She also had a successful high school career in track and field.

She later went on to play basketball at Penn State University. Of course, being an athlete runs in her family as her father was a former college football player. While she may have gotten her athleticism from her dad, she got her unique name from her mother. Aketra is actually her mother's name spelled backward, although her family often calls her Keke. Sevillian's love for the game also led her to host the online series "Ballislife."

Now, the young actor is making her way into the wild and wacky world of Salem as Talia Hunter, where anything is possible and the unthinkable tends to happen on a regular basis. Thankfully, she won't be alone as she does have family ties in the town.