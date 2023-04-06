Yasmine Aker On Good Trouble Season 5 & What's Next For Angelica - Exclusive Interview

You were selected to be part of the People's Choice Awards, when Lizzo chose 17 activists to join her on stage. What did it feel like to be chosen and take part in the event?

That was surreal, because I had no idea that she was going to have me be on that stage. It was not planned. I had no idea. My manager at the time called me and said, "Hey, Lizzo and her team have reached out and they would like for you to be on stage when she's receiving the People's Choice Award." At first, I was like, "This must be a mistake." I couldn't compute. I'm like, "Why would she choose me? I don't understand. What's this about?" [My manager explained], "It's because of your activism ... She's choosing several activists to be up there with her and you are one of them." I was floored.

To be honest with you, I didn't think it was true. I thought someone was pranking me or punking me. I said yes. I was like, "Yeah, sure. Let's do it." They're like, "Okay, these are the dates that you're going to have to get your COVID test." I'm like, "Okay, great." They're like, "Then you're going to go to the dress rehearsal." I'm like, "Sure, yeah, let's do that." I showed up at the dress rehearsal and I was like, "This is happening."

Lizzo comes out, and she's so sweet. She says hello to everyone, gives everyone hugs, and has taken the effort to learn every single person's name and what they're about and what they do. She is who she says she is. She really is this amazing human being who not only does so much for her own community, but she also has so much humility and props everyone else up who is doing great things. She's one of a kind. I've never met people like her, not in our industry where it's so much navel-gazing. She doesn't do that. She has her eyes set outward to the world and does everything that she can for women, for minorities, and for underprivileged communities. It's pretty crazy.

Have you heard from Lizzo since?

No. I had spoken to one of her reps about something that's going on with Iran, and she told us to stay in touch with her management if we needed anything. But she's Lizzo, so you don't want to be bothering her. They reached out at one point because they sent beautiful gifts and stuff to all of us. It's very minimal communication — I don't have her on my speed dial. I'm not texting.