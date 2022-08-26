Good Trouble's Zuri Adele On Everything She's Learned From The Show - Exclusive Interview

You've been really supportive of HBCU graduates attending MFA acting programs, specifically at UCLA. How do you see the landscape of film and television changing as the playing fields expand to include this talent?

I see it completely shifting and continuing to enhance our storytelling. I can already tell in the work that I see other HBCU grads doing. Lena Waithe comes to mind, too. The way that she tells stories is with so much confidence and boldness in her own voice, and I know that she went to Howard. As I noted, actually, there's another project that two of my Spelman sisters created that's coming out with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown.

They went to UCLA for graduate school as well, and those are a couple of examples. [There are] so many creators on "Insecure" and a lot of other projects on HBO and everywhere, we have so many people at Freeform who've gone to HBCUs, and there's something so unique about ... at an HBCU, when we learn about our craft and we learn about theater or we learn about public relations, we're learning it from the perspective of the oppressed.

We're learning history from the perspective of the African diaspora, well before when slavery started, and we're in a community where we get to experience diversity amongst Black people in a way that I didn't have in high school. There's this sense [that] it's a time to be the majority, and there's that sense of finding one's voice that is so unique that, in particular, so many Black people I know may not have the opportunity to have done, so I'm really excited about helping continue to carve those specific voices in MFA programs, so that they can take those strong perspectives and those unique stories.

With the right quality, [they are] able to shape them and tell those stories and produce them on the same level that these MFA programs like UCLA are offering, that many HBCU grads may not have access to, perhaps based on financial support, or perhaps needing to have any sort of backup plan, in some way, which always comes down to finances.

It's really important to me to support that path, because the storytelling takes over. We see it on screens now, the way that we can tell our stories in the most authentic way and an empowering way and tell more stories, narratives beyond stories about enslavement, which are very important stories to tell, but stories that are also about our everyday lives from our perspective, where we are the majority in our stories, because we are. In our own lives, we're our majority. When we're not othered, I see the impact that that's having on the world, and it feels really good, so I want to keep nurturing that in the way that I'm still learning.