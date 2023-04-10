Captain Glenn On Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 - Exclusive Interview
"Below Deck Sailing Yacht" is returning for its 4th season, with Captain Glenn Shephard back at the helm of Parsifal III. Season 4 sees the crew set sail in Sardinia, Italy, where they'll face everything from unexpected hook-ups to terrifying guest injuries to potential crew mutinies and collisions. Basically, Captain Glenn has his work cut out for him, especially as he welcomes back several fan-favorite crew members.
The "Below Deck" spin-off quickly garnered passionate fans, many of whom are eager to find out if chief stew Daisy Kelliher and first mate Gary King will ever become more than friends. While Captain Glenn generally tries to stay out of crew relationships, his position as captain means that he can't help but get involved when his employees create drama on board. The List caught up with Captain Glenn to find out all about "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" Season 4, what he thinks about Gary and Daisy, and what's going on in his own love life.
Get ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4
What can you tell us about "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" Season 4?
It's going to be great. It takes place in Sardinia. I've got the dream team there, which is fantastic, and there are also some very interesting new people, new additions to the team. Some crazy stuff happens, which is typical, unfortunately, but I think the audience is going to find it really interesting. We definitely have some challenges. There are some interesting dynamics between the different crew members, but they're all really good people, and it's a good season.
You've got Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Colin Macrae back for another season. What makes them such a good team?
I remember the first time I met those guys, which was the beginning of our 2nd season. It's hard bringing on new crew and feeling each other out and figuring out what they're like. I got really lucky because as far as department heads, they're so good at their jobs, and they're such cool people and crew members. I'm really happy to have them back. If I can have my way, I would have them forever because it's such a great team. They're really, really good.
They're a lot of fun, which is important because it's a very hard job that we do, and you have to keep the mood right so people don't get burned out and they feel positive about their job. That's the way I try to do it when I'm dealing with them, and it is what I hope they will do, especially Gary and Daisy, who have a few people working in their departments [whom] they're leading. I'm really happy to have them.
On why a crew member might get fired
What would any of your crew have to do to get fired?
There's a million things they can do to get fired, but I don't think it's in them. I've never gotten close [to firing] any of those guys. There was a time in Season 2 where there were crew in the same department, but there was some romance going on too. That is one thing [crew could do to get fired]. If, for example, someone is leader of the deck, [and] they've got someone in their department and they're coming on too strong in a personal way, if it does not stop immediately, that's something that will get someone fired.
It's a touchy area. You have to be really careful because crew work and live very closely together, and sometimes that's who you become attracted to — someone you're working with or you see on a daily basis. Sometimes romances bloom. But one thing that would never be accepted would be someone in a position of authority trying to coerce someone who is reliant on them for their employment or something.
I remember thinking about that at the time, that if the tables had been turned, this could be totally different. In that case, it was the junior person in the department who was instigating more, so it wasn't the greatest situation. But had it been the other way around, it's a totally different thing. An example of something that gets somebody in a lot of trouble would be that behavior. We wouldn't tolerate that.
Everyone has to feel comfortable in their job and know that they're there to do a job. Anything else happens on the side, but they don't have to worry about that. If it's something they don't want to happen, then it's not gonna happen. [With] the mentality of the people that I work with, that's obvious to them. They understand all that. They're not going to be surprised if that were to happen. They know that, and they're very careful of it. That's the world we live in today. You have to be very respectful of all of that stuff.
Captain Glenn talks Gary and Daisy's connection
You mostly stay out of the drama on board, but do you have an opinion about Gary and Daisy's connection?
That's a tough one. I love them. I love them both. Obviously, there's something there between them, but it's hard to put your finger on. They're both flirtatious, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.
Have you received any advice from Captain Sandy or Captain Lee throughout your time on the show? What kind of relationship do you have with them?
I have a great relationship [with them]. I chatted with both of them before I started doing Season 1. I ask someone who has that experience, "What's it like?" and they basically both told me, "Just be yourself." It was amazing advice because you're going to be in front of the camera. You don't want to be up here boring or weird or whatever. We're not actors; we're people doing a job that happens to be filmed and shown on television, and the best advice [is] "Just be yourself." The audience is going to see whoever you are anyway; it'll come through. That was the best advice.
Are there any celebrities who you'd like to welcome on board as guests in the future?
That's a tough one. There are some celebrities that I've met over the years. Because of the kind of situation it is, we don't normally talk about who they are because of discretion. But for sure, there's some people out there that I'm a big fan of that I would love to have on board as guests.
On meeting his girlfriend online
Fans were really excited when you went public with your girlfriend. Are you happy to tell us how you met?
We met online. A lot of people meet [that way]. Years ago, meeting online was really strange, but nowadays, everyone's so busy, and meeting online gives you a chance, for example, to see the person, because looks are important. People want to see what the person looks like.
But more than that, in a club or at the grocery store, you can see what they look like, but you have no idea what they're like or what their likes are. That's the benefit of online. You can learn a little bit about them before you meet so you know if there's something there, at least as far as taking that first step to go have a coffee together and see if there's a spark.
That's how we met. We were both living in northern Italy at the time.
Is it difficult being on the show and doing this job that takes you away and having a long-distance relationship?
We met before I did any of the show. We met four or five years ago — coming up to five years now. My normal job is what you see on television, but you see me in one place for a season. Long-distance relationships and working on boats — I don't really date any [crew members] because I'm a little bit beyond that in age. It's more likely that if I have a partner, they will be living ashore, and then you do have to go away for long periods.
At the time that I met her, my life was changing, and I was able to work less and have more free time. So I forced myself, [and said] "Okay, don't be lazy about a relationship. Go out there and make it happen." And luckily, I met her. It's worked out really well.
You'll never see Captain Glenn on Summer House
We've seen "Below Deck" members jump to other reality TV shows after they've left the show. Could you see yourself starring on a different reality show? If so, which one?
That's a tough question. I don't think so. It was never my goal to be on TV. It's fun to get recognized occasionally. The show is on Netflix in Europe as of a month ago, so I do get recognized in Spain, France, Italy more often now, but it was never my goal. I like my anonymity. It's cool in Europe, but I'm not really a TV personality. I don't think it makes sense for me. I'll keep going with "Below Deck" as long as it goes because that's my job.
Maybe if there was a travel reality show, that would be right up my alley. I would love that. But "Summer House" ... I'm not going to be on the "Housewives." It's not really my thing to be on television. I lucked into this because of the job that I was already doing. I've got a face for radio; I shouldn't be on television, but somehow I am. I'm glad I do it now.
Do you have any favorite memories from filming "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" so far?
Some of the crew days off were a lot of fun. We did some cool stuff where we were able to use the boat. We're able to chill out, get to know each other a little bit better, and have a whole day doing it without having to think about serving guests or getting the boat ready for the next day. Those are highlights.
[When we're] saying goodbye at the end of the season, it's fun to have achieved that and finish the season, but it's also a bit melancholy, a bit sad to have everyone scatter. Some of them, especially the dream team and different people that I've worked with, you get to see again. Some you only get to follow on social media, so it can be a bit sad.
We did a race a couple of seasons ago with another boat, and that was a highlight. That was a lot of fun. Oh yeah, enjoyed that.
Is there anything else we should know about the new season?
After doing this a few times now, I think that this is going to be a really good season. People are going to enjoy it. A lot of interesting stuff happens on the romance side, it's a bit crazy on the normal work side, and [on] the boat side, there's some crazy stuff that happens. It's really going to be good. I hope everyone watches.
This interview has been edited for clarity.
Season 4 of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" premieres tonight, April 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.