Captain Glenn On Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 - Exclusive Interview

What would any of your crew have to do to get fired?

There's a million things they can do to get fired, but I don't think it's in them. I've never gotten close [to firing] any of those guys. There was a time in Season 2 where there were crew in the same department, but there was some romance going on too. That is one thing [crew could do to get fired]. If, for example, someone is leader of the deck, [and] they've got someone in their department and they're coming on too strong in a personal way, if it does not stop immediately, that's something that will get someone fired.

It's a touchy area. You have to be really careful because crew work and live very closely together, and sometimes that's who you become attracted to — someone you're working with or you see on a daily basis. Sometimes romances bloom. But one thing that would never be accepted would be someone in a position of authority trying to coerce someone who is reliant on them for their employment or something.

I remember thinking about that at the time, that if the tables had been turned, this could be totally different. In that case, it was the junior person in the department who was instigating more, so it wasn't the greatest situation. But had it been the other way around, it's a totally different thing. An example of something that gets somebody in a lot of trouble would be that behavior. We wouldn't tolerate that.

Everyone has to feel comfortable in their job and know that they're there to do a job. Anything else happens on the side, but they don't have to worry about that. If it's something they don't want to happen, then it's not gonna happen. [With] the mentality of the people that I work with, that's obvious to them. They understand all that. They're not going to be surprised if that were to happen. They know that, and they're very careful of it. That's the world we live in today. You have to be very respectful of all of that stuff.