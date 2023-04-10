Days Of Our Lives' Zach Tinker Hints At Another Sonny Kiriakis Return
Zach Tinker stepped into the role of Sonny Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives" in 2022, taking over for fan-favorite Freddie Smith. The actor quickly won over fans with his portrayal of the legacy character, who is also the husband of another beloved character Will Horton (Chandler Massey). However, in early 2023, both Massey and Tinker opted to leave Salem when their characters were written off the show as they headed to New Zealand with their daughter as well as Sonny's sister, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).
After leaving the soap opera, Tinker admitted that he would miss his old stomping grounds. However, he didn't rule out a return as Justin and Adrienne Kiriakis' son. ”What's nice about soaps is you're not ever really gone unless they recast you. So it's nice knowing that at least, for now, I am still Sonny," Tinker told Soap Opera Digest, per Soap Central.
After his "Days of Our Lives" exit, Tinker moved on to star in the CBS drama "Fire Country," later telling Michael Fairman TV that he really enjoyed moving from soaps to television and movies. However, fans likely haven't seen the last of the actor as Sonny Kiriakis, and he recently hinted that he may be back in Salem in the very near future.
Will Sonny return to say goodbye to Victor Kiriakis?
While attending an event in celebration of his former soap opera home, "The Young and The Restless," Zach Tinker opened up to Michael Fairman TV about his future on "Days of Our Lives." When he was asked if he was planning a return to Salem, the actor hinted that Sonny would be back in the mix in the not-so-distant future. "There might be some stuff coming soon. I don't want to spoil anything but he might be coming back pretty soon," Tinker teased.
Meanwhile, it's possible that Sonny could return to Salem to say a final farewell to his uncle, Victor Kirkiakis. Following the death of actor John Aniston, the soap has yet to write Victor's death into the storyline. Although, it appears that it will likely come sooner rather than later. If that's the case, then Sonny as well as some other characters may be back in the fold to honor Victor and attend his funeral.
Whatever the reason, fans will be happy to see Tinker back as Sonny when and if that day comes. Perhaps he'll even bring his on-screen husband Chandler Massey with him when he heads home to Salem in the future.