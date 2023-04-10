Days Of Our Lives' Zach Tinker Hints At Another Sonny Kiriakis Return

Zach Tinker stepped into the role of Sonny Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives" in 2022, taking over for fan-favorite Freddie Smith. The actor quickly won over fans with his portrayal of the legacy character, who is also the husband of another beloved character Will Horton (Chandler Massey). However, in early 2023, both Massey and Tinker opted to leave Salem when their characters were written off the show as they headed to New Zealand with their daughter as well as Sonny's sister, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).

After leaving the soap opera, Tinker admitted that he would miss his old stomping grounds. However, he didn't rule out a return as Justin and Adrienne Kiriakis' son. ”What's nice about soaps is you're not ever really gone unless they recast you. So it's nice knowing that at least, for now, I am still Sonny," Tinker told Soap Opera Digest, per Soap Central.

After his "Days of Our Lives" exit, Tinker moved on to star in the CBS drama "Fire Country," later telling Michael Fairman TV that he really enjoyed moving from soaps to television and movies. However, fans likely haven't seen the last of the actor as Sonny Kiriakis, and he recently hinted that he may be back in Salem in the very near future.