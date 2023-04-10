The Bold And The Beautiful Plans A Very Special Way To Mark 9,000 Episodes

"The Bold and the Beautiful" premiered on March 23, 1987, and is fast approaching its landmark 9,000th episode. In 2018, the show celebrated its 8,000th episode, and head writer and executive producer Bradley Bell told Soaps.com, "It's astonishing to look at the script we're working on today and see episode 8000. We're grateful that you've allowed us into your homes for over 30 years," adding, "The story arc centers around an event so profound, it sends shockwaves throughout the lives of the Forresters, Spencers, Avants, Spectras and Logans for years to come." Over 3.3M viewers tuned in for the milestone episode, and fans were enthralled by the dramatic storytelling.

In just the past few months, things have taken quite a turn for many of the characters. Hope Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) went from being decades-long rivals to best friends when they both decided to no longer battle over the affections of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) — a move that stunned the fans. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) went from being ousted from the family company, Forrester Creations, to being welcomed back as a design guru. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) made his friends and family believe he'd lost his mind when he declared his love for the diabolical Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) — only to reveal that he'd been secretly working with Ridge to get her to confess to murder.

Now, "B&B" gears up to celebrate another astounding milestone.