The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Stunned By Brooke And Taylor's Big Ridge Move
For nearly the entire run of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the ongoing love triangle between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and two high-profile women, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), has been a focal point of the series. At the beginning of the year, Ridge and Brooke got married, but their relationship was on life support after a drunken kiss between Brooke and her ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). During this time, Ridge and Taylor reconnected on a deeper level than they had in recent years (via Soaps In Depth).
Brooke and Ridge were starting to work out their issues, but in the meantime, his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) made a play to get custody of his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samari), something that concerned Brooke because of his previously chaotic behavior. Thomas played on this, faking a CPS call, using a voice changer to assume Brooke's identity, and making her appear to be the culprit behind it to boot.
Ridge ended things with Brooke, proposed to Taylor, and pledged to dedicate himself to her for the rest of their lives. However, once their daughter Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learned what happened, she stopped the wedding, forcing her father to make a choice (via Soaps.com). Would he pick his "destiny" Brooke, or long-time love Taylor? Ridge's inability to choose led to one of the most jaw-dropping moments in "Bold" history.
Fans are thoroughly enjoying Brooke and Taylor's new truce
After learning his son betrayed him and caused the end of his marriage, Ridge Forrester left Los Angeles to do some soul searching and to decide which of the two women in his life he wanted to be with. However, upon his return, Brooke and Taylor prevented Ridge from announcing his decision, instead flooring him with a bombshell revelation of their own. After years of Taylor vs Brooke drama, they were done, choosing themselves and their dignity and leaving Ridge alone with neither woman as an option (via Soap Hub).
Fans flocked to Twitter to express their thoughts on the unexpected plot twist, and they didn't hold back. One viewer enthused, "I cannot get enough of this. I absolutely felt good about #BoldandBeautiful direction. I want Taylor and Brooke to be BFF and never fight esp. about a man." Another fan thanked the writers for the new direction of the storyline, writing, "Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful was everything. I am glad Brooke and Taylor told Ridge they chose THEMSELVES. Thank you Brad Bell, Michael Minnis, Mark V. Pinciotti, and Shannon E. Bradley."
However, not everyone is buying into Brooke and Taylor's new truce. One viewer argued, "Brooke is totally faking it there's no way she's giving up on Ridge and there's no way Taylor could be friends with a woman who abused all her kids for decades." We'll just have to wait and see what happens.