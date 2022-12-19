The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Stunned By Brooke And Taylor's Big Ridge Move

For nearly the entire run of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the ongoing love triangle between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and two high-profile women, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), has been a focal point of the series. At the beginning of the year, Ridge and Brooke got married, but their relationship was on life support after a drunken kiss between Brooke and her ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). During this time, Ridge and Taylor reconnected on a deeper level than they had in recent years (via Soaps In Depth).

Brooke and Ridge were starting to work out their issues, but in the meantime, his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) made a play to get custody of his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samari), something that concerned Brooke because of his previously chaotic behavior. Thomas played on this, faking a CPS call, using a voice changer to assume Brooke's identity, and making her appear to be the culprit behind it to boot.

Ridge ended things with Brooke, proposed to Taylor, and pledged to dedicate himself to her for the rest of their lives. However, once their daughter Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learned what happened, she stopped the wedding, forcing her father to make a choice (via Soaps.com). Would he pick his "destiny" Brooke, or long-time love Taylor? Ridge's inability to choose led to one of the most jaw-dropping moments in "Bold" history.