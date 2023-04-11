Hallmark's Victor Webster Splits With Wife Shantel VanSanten After Only Two Years

After bringing a love story to life as Dec and Violet in The Hallmark Channel original movie "Love Blossoms" in 2017, Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten embarked on a love story of their own. The pair got engaged in February 2020, and as VanSanten told People, "It was the most perfect, wonderful day of my entire life. And I can't wait to marry my best friend." They got married in August of 2021 with three different wedding celebrations.

A few months shy of their second wedding anniversary, the two have surprisingly split. Yes, court documents indicate that this has been in the works for a while (via Us Weekly). When Webster filed for divorce, the separation date was recorded as January 10. As for what caused the marriage to come to a close, Webster listed the ever-vague "irreconcilable differences" as the culprit.

Back when the couple got engaged, VanSanten told People that "Relationships aren't easy — you have to fight for it, you have to work at it. We've done that and we've put in the work and now feel settled." Per Us Weekly, VanSanten also said "As there are unwritten chapters ahead, we will surely experience more hardships on this grand adventure. I couldn't be more sure we can overcome anything together." It seems, though, that the pair's work has come to an end; but neither has yet to comment publicly on the split.