Aisha Tyler On Working With Jennifer Garner And Hello Sunshine - Exclusive Interview

What first drew you to this project?

Oh my God. It was a perfect storm of awesome elements. [It was] a great piece of source material in the book — which was a massive bestseller — the fact that the author of the book and her husband were a part of the producing team, that it was Hello Sunshine, that it was Jennifer Garner. It was an incredible assembly of artistic minds behind and in front of the camera. Then it was a great character.

How did you feel like your character, Jules, compared to characters you've played in the past?

That's a good question. What I love about Jules is she's very sharp. She's funny. This is a dark show and very twisty, but Jules, in a lot of ways, keeps a sense of humor and a sense of absurdity through the show that balances some of the darkness with lightness. Also, she's a great friend, and I was lucky that they fleshed Jules out more. She's more robust in the series than she was in the book, so they gave me a lot to do and a lot to work with.

To be able to build this relationship out with Jennifer Garner, who's an incredible actress and a wonderful person ... It was easy to fall into the dynamic of this friendship very quickly. A big part of the job of being an actor is to try to instantaneously build a relationship with someone and make that play on screen. It was effortless to do with Jennifer and a blast to create.

Watching the show, it definitely comes across like you and Jennifer have been friends for years and have this history. What was it like working with her and the rest of the cast?

This was an incredible cast, including people that I had admired for a long time, like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and Geoff Stults, who I've been friends with forever, and we got to work together. It was one of those things where you find out that one of your friends has been cast on the show, and you're like, "Yes!" Josh Hamilton, who I directed on "The Walking Dead" ... We didn't actually get to work together on this show, but we got to do a lot of table reads together. I was like, "Yeah, Josh!" We had literally just wrapped "The Walking Dead," and then we got to work together on this series. It was an incredibly accomplished cast of actors doing incredible work.