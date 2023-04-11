Meet The Latest Young Actress To Play General Hospital's Charlotte Cassadine

During the early years of her life, Charlotte Cassadine's paternity was in question on "General Hospital." Her mother was Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson) and for a time it was believed that Detective Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) and then Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) was her father. Claudette came to Port Charles claiming she was protecting her daughter from Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). As the dust settled on all the confusion, the real story behind Charlotte's biological parents was finally revealed. The evil Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) had used Lulu's eggs which had been harvested by her son, Stavros Cassadine (Robert Kelker-Kelly). The villain then contracted a woman to secretly gather a sperm sample from her other son, Valentin Cassadine. The ingredients were combined and Claudette became the gestational host for Valentin and Lulu's daughter, Charlotte.

Before Lulu learned the truth, Valentin had secured full custody of Charlotte. Scarlett Fernandez played Charlotte as a bratty young child from 2016 to 2021. Amelie McLain took over the role in December of 2021, as Charlotte grew out of her mischief phase. When Valentin's current girlfriend, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), suspected he was up to something, he tearfully confessed to her that his father, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), had kidnapped Charlotte in an effort to control him. McLain's portrayal of Charlotte showed the depth of their father/daughter relationship.

Just as fans had accepted Amelie McLain as the new Charlotte, the part has been recast yet again.