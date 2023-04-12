Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Denied A Deathbed Request From Her Uncle Edward

Queen Elizabeth II was a beloved member of the royal family. Not just by the public, who came out in droves to bid her farewell when she tragically passed away last year, but she was also an integral part of her family. Aside from being the matriarch, she formed special bonds with her children, grandchildren, and other extensions of the royal family tree.

There was no denying the special relationship between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his late grandmother. Things were complicated between the pair, however, toward the end of Elizabeth's life. Though he raced to her deathbed, Harry missed the opportunity to say goodbye.

The Queen found herself in a similar situation in the 1970s. Her favorite uncle, the former King Edward VIII, Duke of Windsor, was on his deathbed when he made a plea to the Queen. His former nurse has recently dished about this conversation and how she shot him down in his final moments.