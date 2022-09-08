Why Prince Harry Didn't Get To Say His Goodbyes To The Queen

When news broke on the morning of September 8 that Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision, Prince Harry rushed to be at her side (via Time). She was currently residing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and though the Duke of Sussex was in the United Kingdom for a charity engagement, he had to make the trek from London to Scotland to be with his family. This was a trip that he took solo, as only senior royals were in attendance — Meghan Markle stayed behind in London.

Tragically, Queen Elizabeth II passed away before Harry could arrive in Scotland. While he quickly flew into the country and was privately driven to the estate, by the time he had reached the castle, the monarch's death had already been announced, TMZ reports.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in London, set to give a speech at a September 8 event that is no longer happening, he was too far to reach his ill grandmother before her death.

While tensions have been high since Harry and Meghan chose to step away from their senior duties and settle into life abroad in California, the prince and his grandmother have been close throughout his life. However, when the couple was in the United Kingdom for the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they shared tea privately with the queen and got to catch up (via Newsweek).