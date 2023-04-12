Days Of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans Has A Touching Tribute To Late Co-Star Elizabeth Hubbard
Mary Beth Evans has been working in the soap opera world for decades. The actor has held roles on many soaps over the years, and fans have enjoyed watching her portray characters such as Kayla Brady on "Days of Our Lives," Katherine Bell on "General Hospital," and Sierra Estaban on "As The World Turns." Sadly, because Evans has had such a long career, she's been forced to say goodbye to a number of her former co-stars.
Throughout the decades, Evans has faced some sad deaths of "Days of Our Lives" actors such as Macdonald Carey (Tom Horton), Francis Reid (Alice Horton), Peggy McCay (Caroline Brady), Frank Parker (Shawn Brady Sr.), Joseph Mascolo (Stefano DiMera), and most recently, John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis). The deaths were not only mourned by the actors and fans in reality but their characters were grieved on the show as well.
Now, Evans is honoring another one of her late former co-stars from "As The World Turns" with a sweet social media tribute.
Mary Beth Evans shares a loving tribute to the late Elizabeth Hubbard
Mary Beth Evans was among many who honored former "As The World Turns" star Elizabeth Hubbard after news of her death hit the internet. Hubbard's son, Jeremy Bennett, confirmed the news via a Facebook post on Monday, revealing that his beloved mother had died at the age of 89. Hubbard was well known in the soap world as Lucinda Walsh on the classic sudser, a role she played for more than three decades and earned her 11 Daytime Emmy nominations.
Hubbard's character played the mother of Evans' on-screen alter ego, Sierra Esteban on the show, and the two women bonded during their time working together. "I was so lucky to have had the opportunity to work with Elizabeth Hubbard for six years on As the World Turns, where she played my mother. What an amazing powerhouse this woman was ... always striving for spontaneity and keeping it real. My favorite times with her were riding in the car from Manhattan to Brooklyn — the stories she would tell were so much fun. Rest in peace, sweet lady," Evans shared on Instagram, adding a video of a sweet scene she shared with Hubbard.
It's clear that Hubbard had an impact on Evans as she did on many of her fans, and she will be greatly missed.