Days Of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans Has A Touching Tribute To Late Co-Star Elizabeth Hubbard

Mary Beth Evans has been working in the soap opera world for decades. The actor has held roles on many soaps over the years, and fans have enjoyed watching her portray characters such as Kayla Brady on "Days of Our Lives," Katherine Bell on "General Hospital," and Sierra Estaban on "As The World Turns." Sadly, because Evans has had such a long career, she's been forced to say goodbye to a number of her former co-stars.

Throughout the decades, Evans has faced some sad deaths of "Days of Our Lives" actors such as Macdonald Carey (Tom Horton), Francis Reid (Alice Horton), Peggy McCay (Caroline Brady), Frank Parker (Shawn Brady Sr.), Joseph Mascolo (Stefano DiMera), and most recently, John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis). The deaths were not only mourned by the actors and fans in reality but their characters were grieved on the show as well.

Now, Evans is honoring another one of her late former co-stars from "As The World Turns" with a sweet social media tribute.