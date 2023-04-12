Sean Hannity And Ainsley Earhardt Finally Go Public After Secret Romance

The anchors on the conservative news network Fox News have become celebrities in their own right. The company has launched the careers of people like Bill O'Reilly and Megyn Kelly, who have gone on to do other projects outside of Fox. However, several anchors still broadcasting have dedicated fans who keep tabs on their lives beyond the news desk.

For years now, Fox News viewers have suspected that two of the network's most popular anchors were dating. Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earnhardt have been staples on Fox, and apparently in each other's lives outside of work as well. The pair refused to comment on whether or not they were actually an item, and Hannity keeps a low profile and rarely opens up about his personal life.

While they may have been tight-lipped, Earnhardt has never been shy about how much she adores Hannity. Now, they have finally taken their romance public.