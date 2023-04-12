The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Outraged Over Brooke's Latest Stunt

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) made a pact to abstain from Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) romantic advances on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Ridge had supposedly left town to figure out what he wanted out of life, but was secretly working with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to stop Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) reign of terror. When Ridge explained that he'd been in town all along and divulged what the two had done, they were hailed as heroes by everyone.

Brooke and her family were going to have a celebratory dinner together, but most everyone couldn't make it — except Ridge. So, the two ate together, and when they were done, Brooke bid him goodnight and he said he would blow out all the candles and lock up before leaving. Brooke decided to later come back downstairs to double-check things, and she found Ridge still there. She was wearing her nightie and didn't expect to see him. The two were drawn to each other, but at the last second, she pulled away and honored her pact with Taylor. The next day, Brooke told Taylor about what happened, but she left out the part about being in her lingerie. Taylor off-handedly mentioned that in the old days, Brooke would have tantalized Ridge in her nightie. The awkwardness between Ridge and Brooke was apparent, but if Taylor caught on, she didn't make it known.

Unsurprisingly, the fans had strong opinions about Brooke's antics with Ridge.