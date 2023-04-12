Royal Expert Speculates Reason Meghan Markle Will Skip King Charles' Coronation

After weeks of speculation over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend King Charles III's coronation, the Palace has finally released a statement. It read: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet" (via Express).

People has reported that Prince Harry will not be attending any other commitments outside of the coronation at Westminster Abbey, and royal expert Omid Scobie speculates the King's youngest son will only be in England for a short time. The ceremony will mark the first time Harry is publicly seen with the royal family since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

According to Harper's Bazaar, one of the reasons Meghan has decided to stay behind while Harry attends the historic event is because it falls on the same day as their son Archie's fourth birthday. She will reportedly remain in California over the weekend, celebrating with Archie and daughter Lilibet.