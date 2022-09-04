Harry And Meghan's Security Battle With UK Police Has Just Gotten Messier

Even after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, continue to have drama in the United Kingdom. In addition to their strained relationship with the rest of the monarchy, Harry is embroiled in a lawsuit with British Home Office and Metropolitan Police over the lack of security his family receives when they visit Great Britain. While the prince is willing to pay for his family's protection, his requests have so far been denied, which led to him filing the lawsuit.

"The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition — after close to two years of pleas for security in the U.K. — will resolve this situation," his legal team said in a 2021 statement, per CNN.

Harry and Meghan — along with their children, Archie and Lilibet — did receive taxpayer-funded special protection during their visit while celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, per Insider. But there were reports that the couple's abrupt exit from the U.K. was related to the scaled-back security they were guaranteed, which led to the duke and duchess only appearing at two events during the festivities, per Newsweek.

And with the couple in the midst of another visit to the U.K., it looks like Harry is still not getting what he wants in terms of protection.