Harry And Meghan's Security Battle With UK Police Has Just Gotten Messier
Even after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, continue to have drama in the United Kingdom. In addition to their strained relationship with the rest of the monarchy, Harry is embroiled in a lawsuit with British Home Office and Metropolitan Police over the lack of security his family receives when they visit Great Britain. While the prince is willing to pay for his family's protection, his requests have so far been denied, which led to him filing the lawsuit.
"The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. Prince Harry hopes that his petition — after close to two years of pleas for security in the U.K. — will resolve this situation," his legal team said in a 2021 statement, per CNN.
Harry and Meghan — along with their children, Archie and Lilibet — did receive taxpayer-funded special protection during their visit while celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, per Insider. But there were reports that the couple's abrupt exit from the U.K. was related to the scaled-back security they were guaranteed, which led to the duke and duchess only appearing at two events during the festivities, per Newsweek.
And with the couple in the midst of another visit to the U.K., it looks like Harry is still not getting what he wants in terms of protection.
Harry and Meghan will not receive protection during their latest UK visit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are visiting the U.K. to attend the One Young World summit, where Meghan is scheduled to give the keynote speech. Meghan has been connected to the youth-based charity for years and has served a counselor at One Young World summits, according to People.
But the Daily Mail revealed that during their time in Harry's home country, the couple will not receive police protection and will instead have to rely on personal bodyguards to keep them safe. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Harry and Meghan's protection will be "privately secured" throughout their visit. But the fight is far from over. In July 2022, a High Court judge ruled that the prince had an "arguable" case, allowing a judicial review of the Home Office's decision.
Harry and Meghan will reportedly be residing at Frogmore Cottage during their stay, which is less than 400 feet from Adelaide Cottage, the new home of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Yet despite their close proximity, there are reportedly no plans for the brothers and their wives to get together.