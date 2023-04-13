The Great Tiara Debate: Will Kate And Other Royals Wear Them At Scaled Back Coronation?

Millions of royals fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting King Charles III's coronation — which you can watch on most major news channels, the BBC, and its affiliates. The excitement is growing as more details slowly emerge: We now know that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be attending solo; young Prince George will hold an important role as a page; and Camilla, Queen Consort, will drop the "consort" after her name once she is crowned. But there are still some things about the historic event that haven't been disclosed by the palace, such as the outfits the royal family will be wearing.

In his determination to prove that the British monarchy is still important and relevant, the new king has broken with tradition in certain aspects of the coronation, including the dress code. Instead of donning silk breeches and stockings — soooo 16th century! — he is expected to wear his military uniform. He also requested members of Parliament not wear their opulent coronation robes. Because Camilla will also be crowned, her Bruce Oldfield couture gown will be long and formal. But the dresses for the other royal women, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales, are still a mystery. Will the royal dressmakers be styling them in sensible church-appropriate daytime wear? And if so, can they still wear tiaras?