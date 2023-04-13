Sister Wives' Christine Brown Has Found Her Next Husband After Divorce From Kody

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown made waves when she announced she and her polygamist husband, Kody Brown, had separated. After Kody made it clear that he felt pressured into marrying Christine in the first place, per ET, and tensions between the couple had been heating up for some time, fans shifted their gears from feeling upset about the end of an era to supporting Christine as she moved forward in life.

Following her split from Kody, Christine made the decision to leave her fundamentalist faith and move to Utah to be closer to her adult children who have begun growing families of their own. It's evident from her Instagram posts that she is living her best life. Recently, the newly single Christine announced she was dating someone special. Fans couldn't have been happier for her, as she described her new man as the true love of her life. Now, the pair have announced they will be walking down the aisle soon.