How King Charles Reportedly Feels About Meghan, Archie, And Lilibet Skipping His Coronation

After months of speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, would attend King Charles III's coronation, we finally have answers. Harry has announced he will be attending the event, though his last-minute decision allegedly caused chaos during coronation rehearsals.

Although guests were to respond to their invitation by April 3rd, Harry's RSVP did not arrive until earlier this week. Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine and royal expert, Ingrid Seward, shared that Harry had no choice but to attend. She told the hosts of GBNews, "As the son of the monarch, he was commanded to attend his father's Coronation, and it would have been an unforgivable public insult for him to refuse."

Though Harry will be there, his wife and children will be noticeably missing. The statement made by the Sussexes shared that Meghan will stay in California with the couple's young children. Now, a source is dishing about how Charles feels regarding his daughter-in-law skipping his big day.