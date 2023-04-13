Why Prince Harry Had No Choice But To Attend King Charles' Coronation

One of the biggest royal events of the year is coming up with the coronation of King Charles III. The planning for the event, code name Operation Golden Orb, has been ongoing since before he actually became king. But after the queen's funeral, preparations went into high gear.

News of the event came out slowly at first, starting with the date: May 6. Later, we found out that both King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort would be crowned and which crowns they would be wearing — Queen Mary's Crown for Camilla and the Imperial State Crown and St. Edward's Crown for King Charles. And we got to see what the coronation invitation looked like; printed on recycled paper, it features the Green Man from British folklore and the coronation couple's coats of arms.

It's not the design of the invitation that caused debate, what did was how Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex would respond to the invite. Harry and Meghan took their time to accept King Charles' coronation invitation, but Buckingham Palace finally confirmed Harry and Meghan's coronation plans. Prince Harry will be in attendance, but Meghan will not. And there's really no way that Prince Harry could have skipped the event, even if he wanted to.