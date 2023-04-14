Actress Tammin Sursok On Being A Champion For Women And Mental Health - Exclusive

Tammin Sursok's interviews often focus on mental health and women's issues. She says her own childhood and motherhood led her to speak out. "My mom was a very successful singer and director in South Africa, and we immigrated, and she never got to become the woman that I knew she wanted to be," she says. "... I feel like there's a sense of subconscious sadness that she never got to fight for her dreams and fight for her goals. I never want my children to feel that."

As a former child actress, Sursok explains, "I've seen on set the inequality of women not being paid as much as men. ... It's important for there to be more positions in power that are female, so the gatekeepers are helping other women. ... We have been taught to pit ourselves against each other because there are not enough spots." She continues, "When women come together and they're a community, wonderful change can happen."

Therefore, hosting a podcast that's created a supportive community of women is especially meaningful to her. "People have opened up on our podcast and said things they've never said before about things they're struggling with or that they're scared of," she says. "... I hope [that for] people who listen to it, [that] it's changed them, but it's actually changed me far more than the people who listen."

"Blood, Sweat and Cheer," inspired by real events, premieres April 15 on Tubi. Tammin's podcast, "Women on Top," is also back for a new season.

