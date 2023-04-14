Prince George's Role In King Charles' Coronation Explained

Prince George, the eldest son of William Prince of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales, has been making headlines this past week. During the royal family's celebration of Easter, the 9-year-old Prince George was spotted walking beside his parents, and onlookers remarked at how tall he appeared to be for his age. George seemed to be nearly level with his father's shoulder, and since William is 6ft 3in, George certainly appears to be going through a growth spurt.

In fact, there has been speculation as to whether George might one day become even taller than his father. If he does, he could potentially break the record for the tallest British monarch in history, a title currently held by King Edward IV, who was the grandfather of King Henry VIII (via The Mirror). Edward IV was 6ft 4 ½in.

Now, Prince George is making headlines for another way in which he appears to be growing up quickly: the important role he is set to play in the upcoming coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III.