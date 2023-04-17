Royal Expert Predicts Meghan's Post-Coronation Future

With recent reports that Meghan Markle will skip King Charles' coronation while Prince Harry travels alone to make an appearance, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has been lying low recently. Since the release of Prince Harry's controversial memoir, "Spare," the couple has received endless criticism after Harry made some startling revelations about the royal family.

While Meghan's career has been far from quiet, with the release of her podcast, "Archetypes," in 2020, as well as her and Harry's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" in 2022, she has taken a long break from the spotlight. According to the Mirror, Meghan Markle is planning to relaunch her career and her personal brand and is waiting until after the coronation to do so. Per the Daily Mail, the "Suits" star has only been spotted out and about a handful of times since "Harry & Meghan" aired four months ago, with many believing she is working on new projects to be shared soon.