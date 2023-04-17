The Young And The Restless' Jason Thompson Starts A New Chapter After Devastating Fire

It's a special thing when a soap opera actor can move from one show to another and still garner the fan love that they did on the previous one. Jason Thompson became a fan favorite and heartthrob when he played Dr. Patrick Drake on "General Hospital." The character even briefly moved over to the show's spin-off series "General Hospital: Night Shift." When Patrick, his wife Dr. Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), and their daughter Emma (Brookyn Rae Silzer) left Port Charles for California in 2016, Thompson had no trouble sliding into the role of Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" — a role that had become synonymous with actor Billy Miller.

But Thompson easily made the part his own and despite some fan trepidation, he won them over with his nuanced performance. Miller graciously gave Thompson some pointers on playing the character, and Billy Abbott is still mired in all the wonderful soapy drama of "Y&R" to this day.

In 2018, a fire in California started in the Woolsey Canyon, devastating several houses and the area, which came to be known as the Woolsey fire. Sadly, many stars like Neil Young and Gerard Butler lost their homes, and Thompson's house was also consumed by the fire. But now the actor has good news for everyone.